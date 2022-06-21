Congress Leader Spits At Police Personnel While Being Detained Amid Protests For Rahul

In a shocking development, Congress leader Netta D'Souza was seen spitting at a police personnel while protesting in New Delhi against Enforcement Directorate's questioning of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case on Tuesday. D'Souza is currently the acting president of All India Mahila Congress. The Delhi police has registered a case against the Congress leader for her action.

In the video, the Congress leader was seen in a highly infuriated state, as the Congress workers were being detained by the Delhi Police. Thereafter, she spitted at the security personnel from inside a bus in a deplorable manner.

In an official statement, the Delhi police said, "While detaining Congress workers, one of the protestors Netta D'Souza, President-All India Mahila Congress, obstructed/assaulted the police personnel on duty and spat over them for which criminal case is being registered under appropriate sections of the law."

Soon after the incident, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted,

Shameful & Disgusting



After beating up cops in Assam, holding their collar on Hyderabad now Mahila Congress President Netta Dsouza spits at cops & women security personnel merely because Rahul is being questioned by ED for corruption



Will Sonia,Priyanka & Rahul act on her? https://t.co/IP1gKibMR9 pic.twitter.com/F2pSSGx1jw — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was summoned again on June 21, for the fifth round of questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The Wayanad MP has been questioned for nearly 40 hours over four days this month by the Enforcement Directorate.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the ED in connection with the case but was given time until June 23 due to her illness. Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday evening after treatment for post-Covid complications.

The National Herald case

In the year 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’.

In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country. The ED registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.