Congress Leader Sujrewala Accuses BJP Of 'pushing People Into Suicide'; Cites NCRB Data

In a fresh attack against the Central government, Congress' Randeep Surjewala on Sunday accused the BJP government of forcing people to commit suicide, alleging that their regime has caused "suicidal hopelessness". Surjewala’s statement comes on the backdrop of the report released by the NCRB.

Surjewala pounced on BJP and said that suicidal tendency has grown among people as their aspirations have been killed under PM Modi. He said that opportunities of the aspiring have been converted into 'cesspools of suicidal depression'.

According to Surjewala, report revealed that there was an increase of 55% in the number of students committing suicide, 58% increase among the unemployed, and 139.37% increase among farmers, labourers and daily wagers under NDA’s regime.

BJP perpetuated 'divisiveness, hopelessness and negativity' in society: Cong Spokesperson

Extending his claims further, he alleged that the Centre is perpetuating divisiveness, hopelessness and negativity in society.

“During the last seven years between 2014 and 2020, the failed and insensitive policies of the Modi government pushed 9,58,275 Indians into ending their lives by committing suicide. Today in an attempt to mask its failed anti-people policies the government is nakedly resorting to perpetuating divisiveness, negativity, hopelessness amongst the people,” he added.

Further bashing PM Modi's NDA government, Surjewala said that despite the damning figures, the BJP 'continues to lust after power'. Calling the data ‘frightening and heart-rending’, he went on to say that the report represented a 'saga of unending hopelessness' for people across the spectrum.

"Faced with hopelessness and gloom of unemployment, inflation, rising prices of crops and overall uncertainty the people of the country are embracing death over life by choosing to commit suicide," he said.

BJP sides with ‘crony capitalists' and formed anti-farmer policies: Surjewala

Surjewala blamed the BJP and accused them of siding with 'crony-capitalists and forming anti-farmer policies'. He also called the Centre out and held them responsible for the suicides of 78,303 farmers in the last seven years, out of which 35,122 were farm labourers.

Housewives, according to the Congress leader, are feeling the brunt of constant inflation, which is causing a rise in the prices of most household commodities.

The report titled 'Suicides and Accidental Deaths in India' was released last month by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which comes under the Union Home Ministry. The National Crime Record Bureau said that a total of 9.52 lakh people have committed suicides since 2014.

