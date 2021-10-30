Congress leader suspended after scuffle at party office in Raipur

Raipur, Oct 30 (PTI) A Congress leader was suspended from the party's primary membership after a scuffle broke out between him and a colleague on Saturday over vehicle parking at its state office in Raipur in Chhattisgarh.

State unit chief Mohan Markam as well as media persons were present when Sushil Sunny Agrawal, former secretary of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC), and CPCC general secretary Amarjeet Chawla brawled at Rajiv Bhavan here, following which Agrawal was suspended through an order issued by Ravi Ghosh, CPCC general secretary in charge (administration).

In a video of the scuffle, which went viral on social media, Agrawal, who is also the chairperson of Chhattisgarh State Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, can be seen charging at Chawla in the presence of Markam while some leaders are trying to settle the situation.

Party leaders said the altercation started after Chawla asked the driver of a vehicle belonging to the CPCC treasurer, which was parked there, to shift as Markam was about to reach there.

Meanwhile, Agrawal allegedly started abusing Chawla demanding why he was asking for the vehicle to be shifted and continued to do so even after Markam arrived, they added.

Agrawal and Chawla could not be contacted for comments.

The incident was the latest in a series of clashes between ruling party leaders in public.

Last week, a clash took place between Congress leaders during a party convention in Jashpur district over a purported power sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and state health minister TS Singh Deo.

In another incident last month, a Congress unit in Bilaspur had demanded expulsion of a party MLA after he protested against the registration of a police case against a supporter of Singh Deo. PTI TKP BNM BNM BNM

