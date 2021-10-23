Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar asserted on Saturday that the Congress party needs to operate independently in Bihar for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said that the Congress will not depend on any other party in the long run. Anwar's statement came a day after Congress announced it would go solo in all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in the 2024 elections.

Tweeting in Hindi, he wrote that the last by-elections in the state taught the Congress party a major lesson and now it will stand alone and will not depend on the crutches of any other party.

The rift between Congress and RJD

Meanwhile, an intensified political drama has unfolded between the Congress and the RJD over the last few days after both the parties announced their own candidates for the Bihar Assembly bypolls. Earlier this month, Congress vowed to defeat the RJD's candidate further indicating a split in the Mahagatbandhan.

The development came after RJD refused to field a Congress candidate from the Kusheshwar Assembly constituency following which the Congress announced two candidates for the Kusheshwar and Tarapur seats. On the other hand, RJD has fielded Ganesh Bharti and Arun Kumar Sah for the Kusheshwar and Tarapur seats respectively.

Further speaking on it, AICC Bihar in-charge, Bhakt Charan Das said that the RJD disrespected the Mahagatbandhan by announcing the candidates in advance and further not providing the Kusheshwar seat to the Congress. "This is not a friendly contest. This is a battle for victory. For the first time, Congress is fighting with its full strength on both the seats", the Congress leader added.

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan. Ultimately, Union Minister Giriraj Singh was re-elected from the constituency whereas Hassan and Kumar stood second and third respectively.

The Assembly seats of Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur will go to the polls on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

(Image: ANI/@Rahul Gandhi/Twitter)