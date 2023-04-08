Congress Leader Threatens To Chop Off Surat Judge’s Tongue Who Sentenced Rahul Gandhi

Tamil Nadu Congress party leader has threatened to 'chop off the tongue' of Gujarat’s Surat court judge who convicted Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail. The former Congress chief was found guilty on March 23 over his ‘Why do all thieves have Modi in their names’ remark made in Kolar, Karnataka. Later, he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha as an MP under provisions of the Representation of the People Act.

Tamil Nadu Congress leader, identified as Manikandan, has threatened Justice H Varma by mentioning that he would chop off his tongue when Congress comes to power. “On March 23, the Surat court judge gave two years prison term for our leader Rahul Gandhi. Listen, Justice H Varma, when Congress comes to power, we will chop off your tongue. Who are you to give jail term to him?” he said.

According to reports, the ST/SC wing of the Congress party was staging a protest over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Member of Parliament in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul when Manikandan, the district chief of the party, made abusive comments against Surat Court's judge. A case against Manikandan under three sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged at Dindigul Police Station.

BJP slams Congress for 'threatening judiciary'

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya slammed the Congress over comments made by Manikanda and said the court should take suo motto cognisance and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for his 'party men threatening the judiciary'.

He took to Twitter and said, "TN Congress leader says that once the party came to power, they would "cut off the tongue" of the judge who gave the verdict against Rahul Gandhi. Will the Courts must take suo motto cognisance and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for his party men threatening the judiciary?"

Will the Courts take suo motto cognisance and hold Rahul Gandhi accountable for his party men threatening the judiciary? pic.twitter.com/7SbkNUaIh4 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 8, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the criminal defamation case has initiated a political slugfest across the country. While Congress is accusing the central government of the misuse of public institutions, the BJP is hitting back at Congress for questioning and pressurising the judicial system.

Days after getting convicted, Gandhi was granted bail by a Surat court in the defamation case on April 4. The court listed the matter on April 13 to hear a plea seeking a stay on Gandhi's conviction. In the plea produced before the court, Rahul Gandhi's legal counsel said that the order of conviction was 'erroneous and patently perverse' and that he was sentenced in a manner to attract disqualification as a Member of Parliament.