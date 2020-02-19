Congress Leader Throws Fit, Threatens School Principal To Add 'Ji' To His Name

In Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, a Congress leader in a show-of-power heckled a school principal asking him to address him by adding 'Ji' to his name. Vijay Singh Chauhan who is a Congress block officer of the district threw a hissy fit in an all-girls school after he felt that he was disrespected by the principal who did not add 'ji' while speaking to him.

The entire episode occurred after NSUI decided to go to the school to give a memorandum about a boundary wall that was broken in the school. There, Chauhan took offence when the contractor's name was called using 'Ji' and his name was not.

"Is this the way to talk? You give respect to him speak to him (contractor) using 'ji' and you talk to me like this?" The school principal was seen trying to pacify the leader, however, all attempts went in vain as the Congress leader yelled back and asked him to 'lower his voice'. He also threatened the Principal that he will not let him live in peace in Ratlam.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Vijay Singh Chauhan in a feeble attempt to explain his stance stated, "The Principal tells me to keep quiet, I told him that I am a National Party's block administrator, how dare you talk to me like this? He talks to Contractor Anil using 'Ji' and calls me by my name. He said I am your guru, to which I replied that I was a commerce student, not a science student and that he should not talk to me like this."

