WATCH: Congress MPs' Bus Waits For Rahul Gandhi; Departs For Riot-hit Areas As He Arrives

Ten days after the Delhi riots first broke out, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with 8-10 other top leaders boarded a bus to visit the riot-affected areas of the capital city. The other top Congress leaders who are accompanying him include K. C. Venugopal, Selja Kumari, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Randeep Surjewala and others.

As the luxury bus was about to depart for the riot-hit areas, the MPs could all be seen seated inside awaiting the last member of their troupe. The vehicle left immediately after Rahul Gandhi's arrival.

Ruckus in parliament

This move by the Congress party comes amidst the constant disruption of parliamentary proceedings by the party over the issue of the Delhi riots. The Congress has been demanding that the issue of Delhi violence be debated in Parliament with immediate effect, with the Speaker stating that the matter will be taken up after Holi.

"The government should accept its responsibility and the perpetrators of the violence should be punished. We have been asking the government repeatedly to debate on the issue," said senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

The Congress has also threatened that till the time a debate on Delhi riots is not allowed in Parliament, their protests and disruption both inside and outside the houses would continue.

On Monday, BJP and Congress members pushed and shoved each other in Lok Sabha. Opposition members also demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. Following the incident, the House was adjourned for the day.

On Tuesday, an all-party meeting was called by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. The speaker requested leaders of all parties not to make any ruckus in the Parliament and let the houses work.

