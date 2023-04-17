Congress Leaders At Odds Over CBI Questioning Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Despite the Congress party's central leadership expressing solidarity with Arvind Kejriwal after he was summoned by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case, former Union Minister and Congress leader Ajay Maken has taken a different stance. On Sunday, Maken slammed Kejriwal saying that individuals like him who are facing serious corruption charges, should not be given any support or sympathy. His remark came a day after Grand Old Party national chief Mallikarjun Kharge telephoned the AAP supremo and expressed solidarity with the latter.

Taking to his Twitter, Maken said, "I believe that individuals like Kejriwal and his associates who face serious corruption charges should not be shown any sympathy or support...It is important for all political leaders, including those from the Indian National Congress (INC), to recognize that the money gained through corrupt means by Kejriwal has been used against the Congress Party in several states, including Punjab, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi."

Maken also accused Kejriwal of introducing a "water-downed" version of the Lokpal Bill, despite the latter's earlier demand for a strong Lokpal Bill. "This exposes the true character and intentions of Kejriwal... Since 2015, Kejriwal and his party have failed to push for a stronger Lokpal bill. Instead, they have become known for their protests, marches, and counter-allegations only seeking more power."

Ajay Maken lambasts Arvind Kejriwal

In his long post, the Congress leader made an appeal to "capable advocates" and senior working committee members of his party, who are "now steering committee members", to refrain from representing Kejriwal or his government in the court.

"While it is within their professional realm to represent anyone, doing so for Kejriwal's government and associates sends the wrong message to our cadres and confuses them," he said.

Notably, on Saturday, Kharge telephoned the AAP supremo following CBI summon to the latter and stressed the need for Opposition parties to unite against the saffron party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It was learnt that the Congress chief also expressed solidarity with Kejriwal.

It is pertinent to mention on Sunday, the CBI grilled the AAP chief for over nine hours in the Excise policy case, amid protests by his party as the Delhi CM accused the agency of acting at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.