Congress Leaders Bat For Ghulam Nabi Azad As J&K CM Face; 'Party Is Zero Without Him'

As Congress continues to implode across the country, party leaders called upon the top brass to declare Ghulam Nabi Azad as the CM face in Jammu and Kashmir. In a video accessed by Republic TV on Saturday, a Congress leader is seen telling AICC J&K in-charge Rajani Patil that the party will fail to win a single seat if Azad is sidelined. Mentioning that Assembly elections might be held in October amid the completion of the delimitation process, he is heard saying that Congress stands a very good chance of coming back to power if the former Rajya Sabha is projected as the CM candidate.

Batting for Azad as the party's candidate, a Congress leader told Rajani Patil, "I congratulate you on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. We told Delhi leaders repeatedly that a lot of things are going wrong here. Fight the election definitely. Shoot me if we win even one seat in Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is such at present. I have given an interview also that Congress is zero without Azad Sahab."

"If I am a Congressi, I am because of Ghulam Nabi Azad. I became an MLA twice and the president of the Youth Congress. Today, I am not even a peon in Congress. I managed to get the maximum memberships- 500. Today, I have 500 members but I don't gather them," he added. Azad served as the CM of J&K from November 2005 to July 2008.

#BREAKING | As Congress continues to sideline Ghulam Nabi Azad in J&K, Congress workers tells AICC J&K Incharge to bring Azad as CM Facehttps://t.co/uJRFmh6WGb pic.twitter.com/ODg2dK56vV — Republic (@republic) May 7, 2022

When asked whether Congress will agree to make Azad its CM face, BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa told Republic TV, "No, it will never happen. The reason is Rahul Gandhi is so adamant about his worth that he removed Captain Amarinder Singh as the Chief Minister just for the reason being that party workers wanted him to be the Chief Minister of the state. That was the only reason. He said- 'How do you say this? Now he won't remain on this chair'. I don't think he will ever accept Ghulam Nabi Azad because he will feel that I will have no importance left."

Ghulam Nabi Azad's fractured relationship with Congress

Incidentally, Ghulam Nabi Azad is one of the 23 senior Congress leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August 2020 regarding the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. In February 2021, the ex-J&K CM also faced protests for praising PM Modi.

Heaping praises on PM Modi in his address on February 28, 2021, Azad said, "I like a lot of good things about many leaders. I come from a village and I am very proud of it. Our Prime Minister also admits that he comes from a village, and even though we are against each other in politics, but he doesn't hide his reality, his roots. If you try and hide your reality, then you are living in a false world."

The infighting in Congress spilled over to J&K as the leaders close to the ex-CM quit their party positions in November 2021. Speculation about his closeness to the ruling dispensation also gained traction after he was conferred with Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd highest civilian award. However, Azad has denied the possibility of quitting the party and continues to be a member of the CWC.