Congress Leader's Brutal Assault On ANI Journalist Caught On Camera In Hyderabad; Arrested

Congress leader Feroz Khan has been arrested by Police and sent to judicial custody over the assault on a journalist who was reporting over the party's protest in Hyderabad. Congress workers gathered in huge numbers on Thursday evening near Ambedkar statue, Lower Tank Bund, in Hyderabad to hold a protest against the detention of their leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra when they were enroute Hathras to meet the family of the gangrape victim.

Abdul Basheer, the ANI reporter, received an invitation by Congress to cover the protest candle march held by them. He wanted to take a byte of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy. When Basheer reached the protest site, Feroz Khan out of nowhere appeared and pushed him. When Basheer asked Feroz why he pushed him, the Congress leader started using derogatory language and thereafter started physically abusing him, following which the police intervened, including the ACP.

"He (Feroz Khan) barged with his party workers and pushed me, I asked him why you pushed me, if you want me to move I will move aside, he used foul language against me. I went and complained to the party president. He (Feroz Khan) was right in front of me when I did that. And after I moved out, that person came close to me he picked up an argument and hit me," he said while speaking with Republic TV.

"There were people attacking from all sides, I was completely surrounded. The police helped to stop the attack. The ACP intervened after which I was safe," he said.

READ | Rajasthan: 2 Minors From Baran Gang-raped For 3 Days; CM Slams Comparison With Hathras

Congress politics over Hathras rape case

An intense drama ensued on Thursday when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attempted to meet the Hathras gang-rape victim's family. The Gandhis were accompanied by scores of Congress workers despite section 144 imposed in the region to prevent any untoward situation or escalation leading to unrest.

When police stopped their vehicles at the Delhi-UP border, the Gandhis started marching on foot. Rahul Gandhi purportedly fell on the ground for which Congress workers blamed the UP Police alleging that police personnel pushed Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to stop him. After the ruckus escalated, the Gandhis were detained and escorted back to Delhi after which they were released. The Gandhis even alleged they were lathi-charged by police.

Hathras Gangrape horror

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast-track court. Further, Yogi Adityanath has also spoken to the Prime Minister on the case. The three-member team comprising of state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swarup will also comprise members from the Dalit community along with women members.

Also, the father of Hathras gangrape victim on Wednesday said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured the family that they will get justice. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced that kin of Hathras gangrape victim will be given Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia and a house, and a government job will be given to a member of the family. However, citing the autopsy report, the ADG has also tried to claim that there was no rape involved.

READ | Hathras Case: Allahabad HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Issues Notices To UP Govt

READ | Hathras Case: NCW Writes To UP DGP, Seeks Explanation Over Victim's Body Cremation By Cops