Congress Leaders Caught Dancing On National Anthem In Ashok Gehlot's Presence

Why you're reading this: A viral video from Rajasthan has created major political trouble for the Congress ahead of the assembly elections in the state. In the video, which is going viral on social media, people are seen dancing, while the national anthem plays in the background in presence of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The incident is said to have taken place at an event in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district. It is being alleged that the national anthem was insulted in front of the chief minister and he did not do anything to stop it.

3 things you need to know:

A video of people dancing while the national anthem plays in the background is going viral.

The video is said to be from Rajasthan.

Congress MLA Rameela Khadiya and party district president Resham Malviya are said to have been seen dancing.

As per claims, the said video clip is from an event in Magarda village of Chittorgarh district that took place on Monday. Reports suggest that Rajasthan CM Gehlot was present at the event, where Choti Sarwa in Magarda Village was declared as a panchayat samiti (rural local government body). At the conclusion of the event, the joyous Congress leaders and workers suddenly broke into dance as soon as the national anthem started playing.

Congress MLA in spotlight

It is being claimed that the video features Congress MLA Rameela Khadiya and the party's district president Resham Malviya and two others. The Congress leaders on stage and said to have continued dancing while completely oblivious to the fact that the national anthem was playing. An official present on stage finally took cognisance and stopped the dance.

BJP slams Congress

राष्ट्र का अपमान ही कांग्रेस का चरित्र है।



राहुल गांधी विदेश की धरती पर भारत का अपमान करते हैं और उनके मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत देश के भीतर ही राष्ट्रगान को अपमानित कर रहे हैं। राष्ट्र के सम्मान से किसी भी तरह का समझौता जनता बर्दाश्त नहीं करेगी। pic.twitter.com/kbb3bRj8RK — BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) June 14, 2023

Sharing the viral video on Twitter, the BJP's Rajasthan state unit has hit out at the Congress party saying that insulting the nation is part of the character of the Congress. "Rahul Gandhi insults India on foreign soil and his Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is insulting the national anthem within the country itself. The public will not tolerate any kind of compromise with the honour of the nation," the party Twitter handle said.