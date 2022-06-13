Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's appearance before Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the National Herald Case, Congress leaders have alleged that the Opposition is being targeted and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is misusing central agencies.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opined that summons to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do not make sense. "Nothing with come out of this. Today they are working against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. Congress workers will not tolerate this," he said.

"What is wrong with holding a peaceful protest march against the misuse of central agencies by the ruling government?" Gehlot asked.

'All cases of ED are bogus': Karti Chidambaram

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram told Republic Media Network that Rahul Gandhi will appear before ED but stated that "nothing will come out of it". He also claimed that the opposition is being targeted.

"We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED," Chidambaram said.

'We will raise our voices against injustice': Harish Rawat

BJP is misusing central agencies, alleged former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. He said that the saffron party is not doing the right thing and assured his support to Rahul Gandhi.

"This is an attempt to completely suppress the voice of the opposition. We will fight against this attempt. In a way, this is the country's second war of independence. They may put us in jail but we will raise our voices against injustice. If Congress cannot fight against the injustice being done to its leader, then how will we fight against the injustice being done to the people of the country.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that it is not a crime to go along with the party leader. "They are deliberately not giving us permission. We urged Amit Shah to allow us but to no avail. We believe in peaceful protest and not instigating riots like BJP," he said.

The money laundering case by ED relates to an investigation into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Ltd which owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

Meanwhile, several Congress workers were detained from areas around the AICC office at Akbar Road in New Delhi and taken to Mandir Marg police station. Despite being denied permission by Delhi Police and section 144 CrPC in effect, Congress has planned to take out a march.