Congress Leader's 'derogatory' Remarks Against PM Modi Show Party's Desperation Ahead Of MP Polls, Says Scindia

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday lashed out at the Congress over one of its Madhya Pradesh unit leaders' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying history is witness that the party's leaders forget their limits while making statements in the face of imminent defeat.

Scindia's reaction came a day after Congress leader Arun Yadav referred to Modi's late father in his remarks ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to the state.

Modi is scheduled to virtually address BJP leaders and workers across 10 lakh booths in the country on June 27 from Bhopal.

"Modi ji can come. Those above him can also come. Nadda ji (BJP chief) is coming. If Modi ji's father wants, he can also come, we have no issue," Yadav, a former Union minister, told reporters at the Madhya Pradesh Congress office on Wednesday while replying to a question on the prime minister's visit.

Reacting sharply to Yadav's remarks, Scindia said in a tweet in Hindi, "The use of derogatory language for the late father of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji shows the desperation of the Madhya Pradesh Congress." "History is witness that the Congress' 'bayanveer' forget their limits in the face of imminent defeat," the Civil Aviation minister said.

"Arun Yadav ji, we cannot stoop to your level to respond to your statement," Scindia said, adding, "People will respond to you." Scindia is the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls are due to be held later this year.