Congress Leaders Detained After Staging Impromptu Protest Outside Punjab CM's Residence

In a recent development from Punjab, several Congress MLAs including party leaders and former ministers were taken into custody after they staged an impromptu protest outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh on Thursday. The Congress leaders were there to meet the chief minister for discussing several issues including the state's security as well as the issue of the arrest of former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot by the Vigilance Department recently.

However, after they were refused from meeting CM Mann, the leaders sat right outside his residence and started protesting and sloganeering. Following this, a heavy police force was deployed outside the house to avert any ruckus created by the protesting leaders.

Later, all of them were detained by the police. Among the protesting leaders were Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Bajwa, former deputy CMs OP Soni and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa who were also raising anti-Mann slogans at the site. Speaking on their dharna, the Congress leaders alleged that they were not allowed to meet the CM despite having a confirmed appointment for the meeting. The leaders further claimed that despite giving them the time to meet him at 10 am, the CM refused.

ਮੈਨੂੰ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਬਿਨਾਂ ਸਮਾਂ ਲਏ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਬਚੀ ਖੁਚੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਅੱਜ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਦੇ ਕੇਸਾਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਹਮਣਾ ਕਰ ਰਹੇ ਆਪਣੇ ਲੀਡਰਾਂ ਦੇ ਹੱਕ ਵਿੱਚ ਮੇਰੇ ਘਰ ਧਰਨਾ ਦੇਣ ਆਈ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਲੁੱਟਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦਾ ਸਾਥ ਦੇਣਾ ਇਹ ਸਬੂਤ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤ ਇਹਨਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੂਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੈ.ਨਾਅਰੇ ਲਾ ਰਹੇ ਸਨ ਕਿ ਸਾਡੇ ਹੱਕ ਐਥੇ ਰੱਖ ਮਤਲਬ ਰਿਸ਼ਵਤਖੋਰੀ ਕਾਂਗਰਸ ਦਾ ਹੱਕ ਹੈ ? — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) June 9, 2022

However, on the other hand, reports suggest that the leaders were turned down because they came without an appointment. CM Mann also tweeted about the same and said, "I am saddened that without any delay the remnants of Punjab Congress who have come to my house today to protest in favor of their leaders who are facing bribery cases, supporting the Punjab looters is proof that bribery is in their blood. Did keeping our rights here mean that bribery is the right of Congress?"

The leaders not only demanded to allow them to meet the CM but, also raised anti-government slogans against CM Bhagwant Mann, and his AAP government, further demanding justice for singer-leader Sidhu Mooswala, who was recently killed in Punjab.

The arrest of former Punjab forest minister

Earlier on Tuesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrested former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot in connection to a case of corruption charges against him. The social welfare and forest minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab was arrested from Amloh.

Notably, this came days after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and a contractor Harminder Singh Hummy in a corruption case. Both of them were said to have provided details of the alleged malpractices in the forest department when Dharamsot was a minister.

Image: PTI/ANI