Congress Leaders Detained During Protests Over Karnataka Contractor Santosh Patil's Death

Karnataka Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, and others were detained on Thursday, April 14, as they marched towards Chief Minister Basavarj Bommai's residence, demanding the removal of KS Eshwarappa in connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death.

Eshwarappa has been accused of abetting the suicide of Patil, who had levelled corruption allegations against the minister and his aides. The contractor also left a purported suicide note, holding Eshwarappa 'directly responsible' for his death.

The Congress party has taken to the streets demanding the minister's ouster in view of the corruption allegations. The protests escalated on Thursday as scores of Congress workers marched toward CM Basavaraj Bommai's residence in Bengaluru but were detained on the way. Those arrested by the police include KPCC President DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah.

Earlier today, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that any action would be taken only after the post-mortem examination report of the Belagavi contractor. "Post-mortem was done yesterday and now preliminary inquiry (report) will come and based on that we'll proceed," he said.

Referring to the protests in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "Congress doesn't have any moral right to protest. Congress is a Gangotri of corruption."

'BJP can't put lid over corruption': Surjwala slams Congress leaders' detention

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the BJP-led government on Thursday for arresting protestors instead of arresting his Cabinet minister in the suicide case. Taking to Twitter, he called upon the people of Karnataka to participate in the ‘Yajna’ to "cleanse Karnataka of Corruption."

Instead of arresting Minister Eshwarappa, the 40% Commission Bommai Govt has arrested Former CM, @siddaramaiah , PCC Chief @DKShivakumar myself and other Congress Leaders & activists.



BJP can’t put a lid over corruption by such acts of suppression on #Babasaheb Jayanti!

Sources had earlier informed Republic that the BJP top brass has asked KS Eshwarappa to tender his resignation.

Despite the calls for his ouster, Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of stepping down from his post. He also termed the contractor's death note as "false propaganda."

The 37-year-old contractor, who was also chief of Hindu Vahini, had alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Belagavi district. According to police, Patil allegedly committed suicide in a Upupi lodge on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming a poisonous substance.