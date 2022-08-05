A massive drama unfolded in New Delhi as Congress MPs began their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan registering their protest against inflation and unemployment. The MPs were seen wearing black clothes and raised slogans against the Central government.

As Republic TV's senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor confronted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over ED raids amid protest in Delhi, the party's senior leader P Chidambaram jumped in. On being asked about Congress raising questions over the central agencies, Chidambaram was seen dodging the question stating that the protest is about the price rise. "You are Republic TV and will ask the wrong questions. This is a protest against the price rise and if you don't understand it I can't help it. Republic TV can ask any number of questions, I am not going to answer it."

#LIVE | Republic TV's Abhishek Kapoor @itootweet confronts Chidambaram amid protests in Delhi; tune in to watch rolling coverage here - https://t.co/a1gW8xnG7O pic.twitter.com/Z3VMdXZvVY — Republic (@republic) August 5, 2022

"Murder of Democracy": Rahul Gandhi

Later Rahul Gandhi addressed the media and said that party leaders were marching toward Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation & price rise but are not being allowed of moving forward. Stating that it's the opposition's job to raise the issues of the people, he accused some MPs of being detained and beaten.

All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation, price rise, and unemployment but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Democracy is being murdered. We are MPs, our job is to raise the issues of the people and protect democracy. Some Congress MPs have been detained, and also beaten by police," said Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier when Republic TV posed multiple questions on Karti Chidambaram at Vijay Chowk over his involvement in a scam case and ED's investigation, the Congress leader chose to remain silent. He was seen completely ignoring the questions.

Republic confronts Karti Chidambaram on scam; tune in to watch #LIVE coverage from Delhi's Vijay Chowk. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/pOJtCcjkrn pic.twitter.com/uYdSYFAVkF — Republic (@republic) August 5, 2022

Congress MPs Stage, Protest Wears Black Clothes

Congress MPs in black clothes, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest at New Delhi's Vijay Chowk. The protesting MPs of the opposition party raised slogans against the government demanding that the GST hike on essential items be withdrawn, with party chief Sonia Gandhi standing with the women MPs of the party holding a banner outside gate number 1 of Parliament.

The protesters were, however, stopped by the Delhi Police and not allowed to proceed towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Sonia Gandhi did not take part in the march. The other MPs were detained by police at Vijay Chowk. The Congress workers also seek to gherao Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

(Image: Twitter@INCIndia/Republic)