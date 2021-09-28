Congress Leaders Fume At Sidhu's Resignation, Ask Him To Shift To Doing 'full-time Comedy'

In a massive development, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Sidhu quit the post shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the members of the new state Cabinet. Now, Congress leader Prit Singh Pal and Alka Lamba have slammed Sidhu for stepping down as President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.

Speaking to Republic, Congress leader Prit Singh Pal slammed Navjot Sidhu and said, "We changed the Chief Minister of Punjab as asked by him. We appointed him President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee as asked by him. We appointed a different cabinet as asked by him. We did everything he asked. Now, only God can make someone happy after this. If he had any problem in terms of the cabinet expansion he should have talked to Sonia Gandhi."

Congress leader Alka Lamba took to Twitter and wrote, "Now let him do a full time comedy. His time is over in Politics. Enough." Lamba was taking at the Sidhu as he had been associated with comedy shows like The Kapil Sharma Show.

His time is over in Politics. Enough. — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) September 28, 2021

Punjab CM Channi clueless on Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, in a press briefing on Tuesday, when asked about the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu or any friction between them, said that he had no idea about Sidhu stepping down. "I don't know I have not got any information on this.I don't want to involve myself in other issues. He is our leader and our party President. Navjot Singh Sidhu is not upset with me. I have faith in his leadership." Further, on being asked about Captain Amarinder's visit to New Delhi who is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, Channi said, "He is our former CM, he can do whatever he can."

Captain Amarinder fires first response after Sidhu's resignation

Soon after the resignation of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress President, former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday dubbed the cricketer-turned-politician as a man who is "not stable" and "not fit" for the border state.

"I told you so...he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of punjab," Singh tweeted.

Captain Singh has been vehemently opposing Sidhu and has alleged that he has links with Pakistan. The former chief minister has openly challenged Sidhu, saying he will oppose him tooth and nail. Sidhu was instrumental in the ouster of Singh, who quit as chief minister earlier.

