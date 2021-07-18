Congress Leaders Huddle To Devise Strategy On Farmers Protest Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Amid political turmoil in the state, Punjab Congress members will meet at party MP Pratap Singh Bajwa's residence in Delhi today to discuss farmers' protest. The meeting was scheduled after a letter from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament. In the letter, the Farmers' Union had warned all the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to raise the issue of new farm laws in the Parliament or else a protest against every political party will be launched.

"We have invited all (Congress) MPs from Punjab for a meeting to devise a strategy on farmers' issue & to discuss some issues related to the Congress party," mentioned MP Pratap Singh Bajwa.

SKM letter to Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha members

On July 17, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha wrote a letter warning that 'farmers of India' will stage protests against every party leader if their demands are not fulfilled. The menacing letter has directed parliament members to exercise four points including raising farmers' issues during the Monsoon session which is scheduled to begin from July 19. The farmers' union has also directed members to not take up any other issue until 'the Union Government accedes to the farmers’ demands on the floor of the Houses'.

Moreover, this letter can be treated as 'Voters’ Whip,' wrote the protestors while instructing parties to raise their voice against the Union Government regarding farmers' issue.

"This may be treated as the Voters’ Whip that overrides the Whip issued by your party. If you and your party defy this Voters’ Whip, the farmers of India will be compelled to oppose you on every public stage just as we oppose the leaders, MLAs, MPs of the BJP and its allies," read the letter.

Further demand included a 'walk out' to 'enable the ruling party to push through its business unhindered, that you must return to the House even if suspended or removed from the House'.

Farmers' Union letter slams Indian Parliament

In a move to escalate the agitation ahead of the Monsoon session of the parliament, the demonstrators slammed the Indian Parliament for not discussing the issue despite the issue being raised in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom, the parliaments of Canada, New Zealand, Australia, International Human Rights Organisations, and United Nations.