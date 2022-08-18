The act of Congress worker Karamjit Singh Gill wearing a T-Shirt with the picture of Congress leader and 1984-anti Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler at the Golden temple, is as ‘painful as the 1984 riots’, stated BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa while speaking exclusively to Republic TV. He further stated that this was done to convey the message that Sikhs are with Jagdish Tytler. Sirsa also demanded that an FIR should be lodged against both Tytler and Gill.

Significantly, he also alleged that Congress has so far not taken any action against Jagdish Tytler because then he would also reveal the role played by Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi in the anti-Sikh riots.

‘Congress has stooped to its lowest’: Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Reacting to the act of the Congress worker with the T-shirt having the picture of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, BJP leader and spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “Congress has stooped to the lowest level. Congress hasn’t taken any action against Jagdish Tytler in spite of the action taken by the courts. This act is the worst the Congress could have done and an FIR should be lodged against both Jagdish Tytler and Karamjit Singh Gill. This is as painful as your support in the 1984-Sikh massacre.”

‘Jagdish Tytler’s revelations will embarrass Congress’

When asked why is it that Congress is not taking any action against Jagdish Tytler, Sirsa revealed that Tytler knows the details of the 1984-riots conspiracy hatched by the Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. “If Party would not stand with Jagdish Tytler, he would threaten them (Congress) that I will expose you, which will be a big embarrassment for the Gandhi family,” claimed Sirsa.

BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal demanded a probe into the incident and said, “This is done to disrupt social harmony. The incident should be investigated and such people should be languishing in Jail.”

Hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community, a man, reportedly a Congress worker, visited the Golden Temple on Wednesday wearing a t-shirt with the photo of Jagdish Tytler, who is named an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Karamjit Singh Gill, who is reportedly associated with the Congress, did not only get his photograph clicked inside the premises with the T-shirt, but also made his photo viral on social media.

Image: Facebook/Harjit Singh Grewal/Manjinder Singh Sirsa, PTI