'Congress Leaders Should've Spoken Out In 2012-14': BJP MP Dismisses Relevance Of G23

Amid the growing clamour for G23 to ensure the revamp of Congress, BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi contended that the dissident group won't be able to bring about a change at this juncture. Joshi spent 24 years in Congress and served in various posts including the All India Mahila Congress chief and the president of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit before switching allegiance to BJP in October 2016. In the 2017 Assembly polls, she won from the Lucknow Cantonment seat, was inducted as a Minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led government and was elected to the Lok Sabha two years later.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, she contended that the disgruntled Congress leaders should have spoken out in the last two years of the UPA government when the party was on the verge of losing power to BJP. Citing her own example, Joshi revealed that she had implored upon Congress president Sonia Gandhi to continue in her leadership role as Rahul Gandhi is not gaining acceptance among the people. She observed that there was no point in any leader rebelling at present as Congress no longer has a strong base and has ceded space to regional parties.

BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi remarked, "Those in G-23 should have spoken in 2012-14 when I spoke. I had told Sonia Gandhi that the country is not accepting Rahul Gandhi, you lead (the party). It's too late now. Regional parties have become stronger now."

"Congress has no base now. Now the G-23 is of no importance. There is no point in rebelling. People have rejected Congress. Especially in Uttar Pradesh, the ground of Congress and SP has slipped. Now BJP has emerged as a national party," she added.

G-23 में जो लोग हैं उन्हें 2012-14 में बोलना चाहिए था। जब मैं बोलीं थीं। मैंने सोनिया गांधी से कहा था कि देश राहुल गांधी को स्वीकार नहीं कर रहा है, आप आगे रहिए। अब बहुत देर हो गई है। अब क्षेत्रीय पार्टियां सशक्त हो गई हैं: भाजपा नेता रीता बहुगुणा जोशी, लखनऊ (17.03) pic.twitter.com/YO28QSM9nB — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 17, 2022

G23's tryst for change in Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on 23 August 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The signatories to the letter included Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha, Mukul Wasnik, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Prithviraj Chavan, Milind Deora, Sandeep Dixit and Raj Babbar.

They stressed the need for full-time leadership and conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee. G23 has again become active in seeking an overhaul of the party after its election defeat in the recently held 5-state Assembly polls.