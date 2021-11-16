Last Updated:

'Cowardly act': Congress Leaders Slam Attack On Salman Khurshid's Nainital Home For His Hindutva Remarks

Condemning the vandalism of Congress veteran Salman Khurshid's Nainital home, his peers Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor, Abhishek Singhvi termed it cowardly

Written By
Suchitra Karthikeyan
Congress, khurshid

IMAGE: PTI/FB


Condemning the vandalism of Congress veteran Salman Khurshid's Nainital home, his peers Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Dr Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called it a 'cowardly act'. Highlighting the rising levels of intolerance in India, Tharoor said that this act should be denounced by those in power. Singhvi said that the cowardly act reflected the evil and violent designs of goons, holding BJP responsible. An FIR against 20 unknown persons has been filed by Nainital police.

Congress leaders condemn attack on Khurshid's home

Salman Khurshid's house vandalised

On Monday, miscreants allegedly belonging to a right-wing organization barged into Salman Khurshid's house in Satkhol village of Nainital district, vandalised the windows and flowerpots before setting the gate on fire. Sources revealed that protesters burned the former Union Minister's effigies and were seen holding the BJP flag. Dismayed at the vandalism, Khurshid asked, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?".

READ | Salman Khurshid backtracks on Hindutva; says 'Not same as ISIS, but similar' amid backlash

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he added, "You can call them goons, but I don't want to call them goons.  had my door open. Why don't they come and speak to me? Why do they have to go to a house and try to put it on fire? Why is nobody stopping them? This kind of behaviour brings disrepute to a beautiful religion."

What has Khurshid written in his book?

The contentious part is in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times'. Set in the 'Mandir movement', Khurshid argued that the Ayodhya dispute was about supremacy of one faith. Likening Hindutva, which was on the rise then, to hardline outfits like ISIS and Boko Haram he lamented the sidelining of Hinduism.

READ | Salman Khurshid's house vandalised, effigy burnt in Nainital over attack on Hindutva

It reads, "Whatever rationalization might have been offered, the Ayodhya saga was throughout about one faith trumping the methods of another. But the former faith itself was experiencing a contest of interpretation. Sanatan dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints was being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years". Several complaints and two pleas have been filed seeking a ban on Khurshid's book.

READ | Salman Khurshid claims Congress leadership is 'with him' on brazen remark against Hindutva
READ | Police registers FIR after vandalization of Salman Khurshid's house; security beefed up
Tags: Congress, Salman Khurshid, Abhishek Singhvi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND