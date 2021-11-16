Condemning the vandalism of Congress veteran Salman Khurshid's Nainital home, his peers Digvijaya Singh, Shashi Tharoor and Dr Abhishek Singhvi on Monday called it a 'cowardly act'. Highlighting the rising levels of intolerance in India, Tharoor said that this act should be denounced by those in power. Singhvi said that the cowardly act reflected the evil and violent designs of goons, holding BJP responsible. An FIR against 20 unknown persons has been filed by Nainital police.

Congress leaders condemn attack on Khurshid's home

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack outside @salman7khurshid's Nainital house. The attempt to set his house in fire reflects the evil and violent designs of goons. For failing to protect his house, #BJP govts at the state and the centre should also be condemned. — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 16, 2021

I strongly condemn attack on Salman Khurshid ji’s residence. These illiterate don’t even know what is in the Book. #SalmanKhurshid — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) November 15, 2021

Salman Khurshid's house vandalised

On Monday, miscreants allegedly belonging to a right-wing organization barged into Salman Khurshid's house in Satkhol village of Nainital district, vandalised the windows and flowerpots before setting the gate on fire. Sources revealed that protesters burned the former Union Minister's effigies and were seen holding the BJP flag. Dismayed at the vandalism, Khurshid asked, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?".

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he added, "You can call them goons, but I don't want to call them goons. had my door open. Why don't they come and speak to me? Why do they have to go to a house and try to put it on fire? Why is nobody stopping them? This kind of behaviour brings disrepute to a beautiful religion."

What has Khurshid written in his book?

The contentious part is in the 'The Saffron Sky' chapter of Salman Khurshid's book 'Sunrise over Ayodhya: Nationhood in our times'. Set in the 'Mandir movement', Khurshid argued that the Ayodhya dispute was about supremacy of one faith. Likening Hindutva, which was on the rise then, to hardline outfits like ISIS and Boko Haram he lamented the sidelining of Hinduism.