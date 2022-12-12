'Be Ready To Kill PM Modi...': Congress Leader's Controversial Remark Sparks Row

A massive row erupted on Monday after former Congress minister from Madhya Pradesh Raja Pateria made a controversial remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The incident happened while Pateria was addressing a public meeting in the Panna district on Sunday where he stated that Modi will finish the elections and create division on the basis of religion, community, and language. "Minorities, Dalits, and Tribals are in danger. If you want to save the Indian constitution then be ready to kill Modi," he said.

Raja Pateria takes U-turn on controversial remarks

Now, taking a u-turn on his statements, the Congress leader released a new video and claimed that his comment was misrepresented in the video as he meant PM Modi needs to be politically defeated. He claimed of being a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi, hence he will not talk about killing someone.

In his clarification, Pateria said, "A video has emerged in which it's shown that I have said 'Kill Modi'. I would like to say, I am a disciple of Mahatma Gandhi and such a person cannot talk about killing someone. That video has been misrepresented. What I really said was it is necessary to defeat Modi in the political scenario in order to save the country's constitution, remove unemployment, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribals. My motive has been wrongly represented."

Republic TV confronts Raja Pateria

As Republic Media Network confronted the former minister over his controversial remark, he refrained from speaking to the channel. During the telephone confrontation, Pateria said, "I am outside and can't talk right now. I have already released my clarification video. I can't talk to you, that's it." He then disconnected the call.

#BREAKING | Republic confronts Congress leader Raja Pateria's remarks on PM Modi



Tune in to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/HbKDYgrQFs pic.twitter.com/U287UkZAra — Republic (@republic) December 12, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Congress has not released any reaction to its minister's remark. However, this is not the first time the grand old party leader has made a such remark against Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in 2007, when Gujarat was all set to go to polls and the national media predicted that Congress might win the state elections and defeat PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi made a huge mistake and called the BJP's chief ministerial candidate as 'maut ka saudagar'. Notably, the statement was made when Sonia Gandhi was the president of the grand old party and PM Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

However, using his best oratory skills, then-Chief Minister Narendra Modi used Sonia Gandhi's statement as a weapon against Congress. Referring to the 'maut ka saudagar' comment, PM Modi attacked Congress and said that the party is trying to save those who attacked Parliament. Following this, Congress suffered a massive loss in the state and BJP came to power again in Gujarat.