Congress-led Alliance Shifts Many Assam Poll Candidates To Rajasthan Due To Poaching Fear

Despite over 3 weeks left for the counting of votes in Assam, the Congress-led Mahajot alliance has shifted many of its candidates to the Fairmont Resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, sources told Republic TV. This includes contenders from the All India United Democratic Front, Bodoland People's Front, and the Left. This move assumes significance as the opposition tie-up fears that BJP will try to lure its candidates if there is a neck-to-neck result in the Assam Assembly election.

Incidentally, the Fairmont Resort is the same place where Congress MLAs were holed up in 2020 to safeguard its state government against the threat of Sachin Pilot and his group of legislators. It is pertinent to note that Congress had predicted that Mahajot will bag 101 seats in the Assam polls. In the recent past, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has been a part of two governments- Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh which could not complete their full tenure as some of its MLAs switched over to BJP.

Tamulpur candidate jumps ship to BJP

The apprehension of Mahajot comes in the wake of its Tamulpur candidate Rangja Basumatary joined the saffron party on April 1, just 5 days ahead of the third phase of the Assam polls. NDA had a relatively easy ride as the opposition tie-up could not field a new candidate and Basumatary endorsed Leho Ram Boro, a candidate of the United People's Party Liberal- an ally of BJP. Moreover, both the Election Commission and the Supreme Court refused to accept Mahajot's plea seeking postponement of the polling in Tamulpur.

Assam Assembly polls

The 15-year tenure of Tarun Gogoi as the Chief Minister of Assam came to an end in the 2016 Assembly polls with BJP winning 86 seats as against 26 seats won by Congress. In a blow for BJP in the lead-up to the current Assembly election, its ally BPF decided to join the Congress-led alliance. While BJP contested 92 seats, it allocated 26 and 8 seats to Asom Gana Parishad and the UPPL respectively. It has refrained from announcing incumbent CM Sarbananda Sonowal as the CM candidate, leading to speculations that Himanta Biswa Sarma might be another contender for the post.

On the other hand, Congress formed a grand alliance with BPF, AGM, AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), RJD and JPP. The polling for the first, second and third phases of the Assembly polls was held on March 27 and April 1 with an impressive voter turnout of 79.97%, 80.83% and 85.20% respectively. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.