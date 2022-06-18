Rajasthan Govt Passes Resolution Seeking Withdrawal Of Agnipath Scheme; BJP Hits Back

During a meeting conducted by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Council of Ministers on Saturday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of the Centre's Agnipath scheme keeping in mind the larger public interest and the sentiments of the youths.

Many military experts are of the opinion that the Agnipath scheme will neither secure the future of the youths nor will the Army face the challenges with full confidence, a release by the Rajasthan government said.

"There have been massive protests across the country regarding the provisions, which have created many doubts among the youth," the release said.

"Experts say that there should be regular recruitment in the military so that the future of soldiers and their families could be secured. Therefore, the state government is of the view that the central government should have had a comprehensive discussion with all the stakeholders before introducing any such scheme," the release added.

BJP hits back

After the Rajasthan government's move, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress for keeping interest of the nation and the state at bay. The BJP alleged that the grand old party plays selfish politics and has done a lot of damage to the country.

"Gehlot Ji, Rajasthan is going downhill due to your negative politics. Worry about the people and stand with the nation in making the youth Agniveers instead of instigating them," BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore said.

देश हित व प्रदेश हित को ताक पर रखकर स्वार्थ की राजनीति करने वाली कांग्रेसी मानसिकता ने देश की बहुत हानि की है।



गहलोत जी, आपकी नकारात्मक राजनीति से राजस्थान गर्त में जा रहा है। जनता की चिंता कीजिए और युवाओं को भड़काने के बजाय उन्हें अग्निवीर बनाने में राष्ट्र के साथ खड़े होइए। pic.twitter.com/nu9915xjyN — RajyavardhanRathore (@Ra_THORe) June 18, 2022

Hundreds of youths demonstrated against the Agnipath scheme at various places in Rajasthan including Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu. protestors also blocked the Jaipur-Delhi Highway in Alwar briefly.

In Behror, protesters smashed the windowpanes of a bus. In Jhunjhunu, youths tried to obstruct a road and a railway track in Chidawa but were dispersed by police.

Agnipath scheme

The Centre on Tuesday announced the scheme to recruit youngsters aged between 17 and a half and 21 in the Army, Navy and the Air Force, largely on a four-year short-term contractual basis. After the four-year term, 25% of the youths will be retained for regular service. The Centre has also increased the upper age limit of Agniveers to 23 years for the 2022 recruitment.

The government has assured that Agniveers who would wish not to continue or are not retained after four years of service will have an abundance of opportunities to start a business with the huge corpus funds they receive, complete further studies or join the police or Central Armed Forces where they will get priority.