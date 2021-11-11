Congress-led UDF MLAs Protest Against Kerala Govt Over Refusal To Reduce Fuel Tax

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs on Thursday protested against the Kerala government's refusal to reduce the fuel tax. The legislators were seen cycling to the state's legislative assembly from the MLA hostel. However, the state's Finance Minister had also said that the Kerala government will not cut down the fuel tax as it was done by the Centre and several BJP-led state governments.

The Kerala government has said that cutting down the fuel tax will lead to an immense burden with the state government reeling under severe financial pressure. The Thursday cycle protests were led by the Kerala assembly's leader of Opposition, V. D. Satheesan. Satheesan was also joined by several other prominent UDF MLAs. The protest against the Kerala government also comes as the 15th legislative assembly of Kerala will conclude. Therefore, it is also expected that the Opposition will rake up the issue there as well.

Kerala government refuses to reduce fuel tax

Earlier last week, the Kerala government reaffirmed its stand and said that it cannot reduce the fuel taxes owing to the grim financial situation in the state. The state government also said that there was a natural proportionate decrease in the state tax with the Centre's tax cut due to the peculiarity of the tax structure. The state's Finance Minister K N Balagopal in a press conference remarked that when many other states had increased fuel tax and introduced cess during the COVID-19 period, Kerala had not done so considering the plight of struggling commoners.



"The Centre's present decision to slash excise duty on petrol and diesel was due to the setbacks suffered by the BJP in the recent by-polls in various states," he had alleged

Moreover, he also claimed that Kerala has not increased the state tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years and it had actually reduced it once. The minister further said that the state government has also launched several financial relief packages to those hit by COVID-19 and the recent disasters as well as increased the dearness allowance by 6 per cent, all of which may be affected if the taxes on fuel price is cut.

With PTI inputs