'Congress-led UPA Turned Opportunities Into Problems, It Was Alliance's USP,' Says PM Modi

During his address to Parliament, while replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared to have come up with every answer for questions posed by the Opposition during the past couple of months. The Prime Minister seemed to be in no mood to leave Congress and other opposition parties' 'baseless' allegations made in the recent past, unaddressed.

The Prime Minister mocked and targeted the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre during the period from 2004 to 2014, for losing all the major opportunities and turning them into major problems for the country, during their 10-year tenure.

2004 to 2014 was a decade of scams, says PM Modi

Addressing the parliament, PM Modi said that the country witnessed a decade of scams between 2004 to 2014, when the Congress-led UPA government was ruling in the Centre. Not only scams, safety too was a major concern for the country, during the tenure. The decade witnessed numerous terrorist attacks across the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, leaving every citizen feeling unsafe and unsecured in their own country.

The Prime Minister stated that the global voice of the country during those 10 years was so weak that no one even bothered to listen to it. Apart from terrorism, the decade experienced numerous instances of violence across the country.

The PM accused Congress by saying that when the world was progressing and achieving new heights in various sectors, the Congress-led UPA government, during the decade, was stuck in scams, including 2G, CommonWealth Games (CWG) and coal scams.

''The UPA government turned a major opportunity in the telecom sector into a 2G scam. CWG-2010 was one of the opportunities that could have represented the country's strength and capabilities on the world platform, but the then government brought down the country in front of the whole world with the CWG scam,'' said the Prime Minister.

Terming the decade before 2014 as the lost decade for the country, he accused Congress by saying that when there were opportunities for civil nuclear deals in the world, the UPA government was stuck in cash for votes. Coal scams and helicopter scams became the highlights of the government. When discussion on energy was the demand of time, the country had to face a major blackout during the second decade of the century.

On terrorism, the Prime Minister said that the country witnessed terrorist attacks one after the other, however, the UPA regime didn't dare to challenge the issue of terrorism.

Prime Minister Modi said that the country is on the path to progress now and even the world is looking up at us with hope. The decade of 2030 will always be remembered as India's decade in the world.