Congress Left In The Lurch As RJD Decides To Contest All 24 Seats In Bihar MLC Polls

Amid growing unease in the Mahagatbandhan, Congress suffered yet another blow as RJD decided to contest all seats in the upcoming Bihar MLC polls. 24 MLC seats from the local bodies' quota- 13 belonging to BJP, 8 to JDU, 2 of RJD and 1 of Congress which have fallen vacant since July last year will go to the polls soon. Speaking to the media, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav revealed that RJD's decision was based on the demand of the party workers.

Tejashwi Yadav opined, "Whether there will (BJP) will benefit or not will be known after the election. It was our decision that RJD will contest the elections on its own strength. It was the demand of the party workers which we accepted."

The negotiations between Congress and RJD reportedly broke down as the former wanted to contest 6 seats under the aegis of the alliance. In the last round of elections to the aforesaid 24 constituencies, the Sonia Gandhi-led party managed to win only one out of 4 seats that it contested. However, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav affirmed that his party is still an ally with Congress at the national level.

Interestingly, even the ruling alliance in Bihar is facing turmoil over the seat-sharing formula for the MLC polls. While BJP, JDU and Union Minister Pashupati Paras' LJP faction are contesting 12, 11 and one seat respectively, no seat has been allocated to allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insaan Party. Thus, VIP has threatened to field its candidates for all 24 seats.

RJD-Congress rift

The differences between RJD and Congress came to the fore after ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar switched allegiance to the Sonia Gandhi-led party. RJD has been at odds with Kanhaiya Kumar over his decision to contest from Begusarai in the 2019 General election despite the former fielding a strong candidate in Tanveer Hassan which ultimately resulted in the latter's loss. The Mahagatbandan's political fortunes plummeted further after it failed to win the 2020 Bihar election. The NDA emerged victorious in 125 seats as against that of 110 seats won by the Mahagatbandhan.

A war of words between RJD and Congress ensued after they decided to fight the by-elections to Kusheshwar Asthan and Tarapur on October 30, 2021, separately. For instance, AICC Bihar in-charge Bhakt Charan Das alleged that RJD was the B-team of BJP. Ultimately, this move backfired as JDU won both seats apart from the fact that the LJP faction of Chirag Paswan outperformed Congress in terms of votes.