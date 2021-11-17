Congress Left Red-faced During Oath-taking Ceremony Of New Minority Wing Chief

Congress party left embarrassed during the oath-taking ceremony of New minority wing’s President. Congress workers shouted slogans for ignoring popular minority leaders in the ceremony. The party organised a grand oath-taking ceremony of its new minority wing President Abdul Jabbar at Palace grounds. Minority strongman and Former Minority Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan was not part of the ceremony.

Supporters of former Minority Minister blams congress for not inviting Zameer Ahmed Khan

Disgruntled supporters of Zameer Ahmed Khan shouted slogans of 'Zameer' with placards during the ceremony. Supporters also accused Congress of not extending the invitation to Zameer Ahmed Khan for the ceremony.

When Opposition Party Leader Siddaramaiah was set to deliver the speech during the ceremony, he was interrupted by sloganeering. Even he tried to pacify the supporters but they didn't budge to the request.

Infuriated with the interruption Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar reprimanded the workers for shouting slogans claiming that they will be suspended from the party. He said, "I will have you removed from the Congress office. You should stop all this hooliganism. No individual worship will be allowed here, it only worships for the Congress party."

Congress claims Zameer Ahmed Khan unhappy with Abdul Jabbar's appointment

Sources within Congress revealed to Republic TV that Zameer was unhappy with the appointment of Abdul Jabbar. He claimed that he was not taken into confidence while electing the Minority President of the party.

At a well-attended function, Abdul Jabbar took charge as KPCC Minority wing's Chairman In Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was handed over the Congress flag by KPCC President D K Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah. Uttar Pradesh Congress functionary and Urdu poet Mohammed Imran Pratapgarhi was also present.

Zameer Ahmed Khan went to attend his cases with Enforce Department to Delhi on Monday.

"Stay quiet, you better stop raising the placards or else I'll sack you all from the party. Here, we don't entertain individual worship, this place is only for respecting the Congress party. I'll have you all removed. I know how to deal with this. Stop your hooliganism. Stop it now. Who are these people? You are disrupting an Opposition leader's speech. You all are enemies of the Congress party," DK Shivakumar said as he warned the supporters.

(Image: PTI)