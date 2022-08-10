Congress Left Sweating Over Ex-Gujarat MLA Kalpesh Patel Post His Meet With AAP's Kejriwal

After collapsing in several other states in the country, one big example being Punjab, more trouble appears to be mounting for the Congress, this time from the state of Gujarat, which is expected to hold elections later this year.

Former Congress MLA Kalpesh Patel, on Wednesday, met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, raising speculations that he may join the AAP soon. This comes amid mass resignations taking place within the Congress party.

Earlier, two Congress loyalists – former Gujarat Home Minister Naresh Raval, and former Rajya Sabha member Rajubhai Parmar – announced their decision to quit the party and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Some reports suggest that the prominence being accorded to Jignesh Mevani by the party high command is one of the reasons for disappointment among leaders of the Congress' Gujarat unit.

Speaking on the reason behind resigning, Naresh Raval was quoted by PTI as saying, “I had many bitter experiences in the party in the last ten years. The party now lacks teamwork. Leaders make decisions without any internal discussion and make others feel inferior. I also experienced betrayal." He also claimed that the Sonia Gandhi-led party's support has gone down drastically compared to the 2017 election."

Gujarat elections

Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year. In the 2017 election, there was tough competition between the saffron party and Congress which was bolstered by the fierce campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor. In the end, BJP won 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the Sonia Gandhi-led party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on 11 September 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason.