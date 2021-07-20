Congress, Left That Oppose BJP Nationally Shouldn't Fight TMC In Bengal: Partha Chatterjee

Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday stated that the Congress and the Left which oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nationally should not work against the TMC in West Bengal. Chaterjee, who is very influential in West Bengal, added that Party supremo Mamata Banerjee will play an important role in the upcoming general elections, slated to be held in 2024.

Partha Chatterjee's statement comes a day after the TMC announced it foray into national politics.

'Mamata Banerjee is an anti-BJP force'

The Secretary also iterated that Mamata Banerjee will be a key player in ousting the saffron party from power in the upcoming general elections. Talking to PTI, Chatterjee said, "Mamata Banerjee is the most credible and dependable anti-BJP face in the country. It is my appeal that all anti- BJP forces should come together. Some parties like the Left and the Congress are opposing BJP nationally but are working against us in Bengal. This should not be the case. Mamata Banerjee and the TMC will be the pivotal anti-BJP force in 2024 and play a very vital role in ousting the BJP."

TMC undergoing 'generational change'

The West Bengal Industry, Commerce & Enterprise minister also stated that the camp is undergoing a generational change so that it can have a perfect balance of the old and the young. "We started our journey in 1998. Now we are undergoing a generational shift. This is being done with an eye on the future, to groom the next generation that can take over the mantle in times to come," he said. He added that Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek is a very popular youth leader and that he is shaping well.

"There has to be a perfect balance of the old and the new. You have to bring in young blood as it is required for the future. Now, what will be the ratio of the young to the old is for our party supremo to decide," he said.

The leader also said that Mamata Banerjee is herself administrating this generational shift to prepare the party for future battles to come. Talking about the inundation of TMC deserters wanting to return to the party after its triumph over the BJP in the recently held assembly elections, he said that the decision on their reinduction will be made on a "case to case basis".

The 68-year-old leader further said, "We go through the process of discussion, conciliation, and consensus before arriving at any decision. Above all, we have Mamata Banerjee, who is our guiding force and takes the final call. We won the elections without these turncoats. They deserted the party on the eve of elections as they felt we might not return to power. But our party returned to power, and these turncoats have made a beeline."

(Image: PTI/ANI)