Congress Levels Allegation Against KCR Of Having Coveted Ties With BJP

The grand old party has mounted an attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of having a covet alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and alleged that the Bharat Rashtra Samiti will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the saffron party. Congress also asked the Central Government to initiate a probe against KCR Government in Telangana.

On Congress’ part, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Revanth Reddy has levelled the allegations against the political opponents of the party during his press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, October 4. Reddy also attempted to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his choice of places for his rally- Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad- alleging that the rallies were aimed at weakening Congress as the grand old party is strong in the respective constituencies.

"It is on the request of KCR that PM Modi is addressing meetings at Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad, where the Congress is strong, just to divide the anti-incumbency vote. The BRS and AIMIM (All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen) are two eyes of PM Modi," said the Congress leader. The attack comes as all the parties are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections in the state due later this year, the date for which is expected to be announced within this week.

BJP receives protection money from KCR: Congress

The Congress state chief questioned the BJP-led Central Government over why the family of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao are not being probed. In a massive allegation Reddy said that the BJP has been receiving ‘protection money’ from the Chief Minister.

“Why is ED and Income Tax not conducting probe against the KCR family? Who has stopped them?,” asked the Congress leader. He also asserted that the grand old party demands a probe against the incumbent Chief Minister of Telangana state. “Congress urges Centre to start probe against KCR in Telangana,” said Reddy.

#WATCH | Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy says, "PM Modi is constantly visiting Telangana but it is of no use because people know about the friendship between PM Modi and KCR, their 'Bandhan' is 'Fevicol Bandhan'. Everyone knows how much loss Telangana has endured due… pic.twitter.com/SBfixFQ146 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

BJP-BRS in a fevicol bond: Reddy

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP and BRS are in a coalition- which he referred to as ‘fevicol bandhan’ claiming that the state’s progress has suffered due to BRS’ allegiance with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"PM Modi is constantly visiting Telangana but it is of no use because people know about the friendship between PM Modi and KCR, their 'Bandhan' is 'Fevicol Bandhan'. Everyone knows how much loss Telangana has endured due to this 'Fevicol Bandhan',” said Reddy.

(With inputs from ANI)