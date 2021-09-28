Congress Likely To Appoint Kanhaiya Kumar As Its Next Bihar PCC Chief: Sources

In a development that could have a crucial impact on Bihar politics, newly-inducted Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar is likely to be the next Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee chief, sources said. The former CPI leader joined the Congress on Tuesday, in the presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

Kanhaiya, a former JNU student union president, had contested against Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Bihar's Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general elections but lost despite a high profile campaign. Since then he has maintained a low profile.

As per a report, Kumar met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently, where his role in the party was discussed. Kanhaiya Kumar's possible appointment as the BPCC chief is being perceived as a move to attract the young voters and revitalize Congress' fortunes in Bihar.

Welcoming the young leader into the party, Congress' KC Venugopal said, "Kanhaiya Kumar is a symbol of the fight for freedom of expression in this country. He fought against fundamentalism as a student leader. The joining of his kind of dynamic personality will fill the entire cadre of Congress with enthusiasm."

During the press briefing, however, Kanhaiya Kumar referred to the Congress as a 'sinking ship', opining that if a "big ship like Congress is not saved, then small boats (other opposition parties) will also sink."

Opening up on why he joined the Congress, Kumar said, "I am joining Congress because it's not just a party, it's an idea. It's the country's oldest and most democratic party, and I am emphasizing 'democratic'. Not just me many think that country can't survive without Congress."

About Kanhaiya Kumar

The 34-year-old leader first garnered national attention on being arrested by the Delhi Police in February 2016 for allegedly raising seditious slogans on the JNU campus. He was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on March 2, 2016. A Delhi government-appointed magisterial probe did not find any evidence against him either. Earlier this year, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma took cognizance of Delhi Police's chargesheet against Kumar and other accused.

Reacting to Kanhaiya's formal induction in Congress, the BJP has slammed the Sonia Gandhi-led party for joining hands with 'Breaking India forces.'