Congress Likely To Get 4 Ministerial Berths In New Bihar Government: Sources

The Congress party is expected to get 4 ministerial berths in the new Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, sources have told Republic. Besides the four ministerial berths, the Congress has also sought the post of the Speaker of the state assembly, which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not keen on giving.

When it comes to the numbers of the 7-party Mahagatbandhan, the Congress has 19 MLAs in the 243-member Bihar assembly while the JD(U) has 45, RJD 79, CPI(MLA) 12, and CPI and CPI(M) each have two legislators. After walking out of the NDA, Kumar spoke with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and expressed his gratitude to them for supporting him as he broke ties with the BJP, Congress sources told PTI.

Sources reveal that the Congress will have "active participation" in the government that will be formed by the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the JD(U).

Notably, Bihar Congress President Madan Mohan Jha and the party's in-charge of Bihar Affairs Bhakta Charan Das were present at the meeting of Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and leaders of other parties on Tuesday. Moreover, 19 legislators of the Congress later attended a dinner meeting at the residence of the CLP leader in the Bihar assembly in Patna.

Nitish Kumar to take oath for 8th time today

Nitish Kumar is understood to have told JD(U) legislators and MPs, at a meeting he convened at his official residence, that he had been driven against the wall by the BJP which tried to weaken his party, first by propping up then-LJP chief Chirag Paswan's rebellion and later through its former national president RCP Singh.

The BJP has 77 MLAs in the House and the 2020 state election was the first time that it clinched more seats than the JD(U), leaving the latter uncomfortable. The House also has 4 MLAs of Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), one independent MLA, and one vacant seat.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar will create a unique record as he will be sworn in as the Chief Minister for the 8th time. The previous occasions when he took oath as the CM were in March 2000, November 2005, November 2010, February 2015, November 2015, July 2017, and November 2020.

