Congress Likely To Get One Rajya Sabha Seat From JMM Alliance In Jharkhand

Congress is likely to get a Rajya Sabha candidate from its alliance with JMM in Jharkhand, ANI reported on Sunday. Favouring views were also expressed by Jharkhand Congress President Rajesh Thakur, who confirmed positive talks were held with the Hemant Soren-led party on the same.

"A leader from Jharkhand should go to Rajya Sabha. We will follow what our president Sonia Gandhi says. Positive talks were held (with JMM) and I can say that there will be a Congress candidate," Thakur told ANI.

Two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand will go to the polls as the tenures of Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and BJP MP Mahesh Poddar are ending on July 7.

JMM to field candidate for Rajya Sabha

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha on Saturday decided to field its candidate in the upcoming polls of the Upper House. The decision was taken at JMM's legislative party meeting, which it says "received a positive response."

"The legislative party has unanimously decided that JMM will field its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls at any cost. The party expects support from Congress. We want that there should be a single Grand Alliance candidate for the polls," JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya had said.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren also met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi and held a discussion over the Rajya Sabha polls.

The last date for filing nominations is May 31 and the voting will be held on June 10.

The Jharkhand BJP is expecting its central leadership to declare the RS candidate in the coming days. Former chief minister Raghubar Das is said to be a frontrunner for the nomination.

JMM has 30 members in the state assembly, while Congress has 17 MLAs. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs. Senior leaders of the state Congress are also in Delhi to decide the party's candidate for the election to Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. Congress has been seeking JMM's support for its candidate.

(With inputs from agency)