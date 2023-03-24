Amid the ongoing emergency meeting following Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, Republic has learnt that the Congress party is likely to pass a resolution stating that the party backs Rahul and stands in support of him. According to sources, a press conference will also be held by the party after the completion of the crucial meeting held for deciding the further course of action by the party after its tallest leader was eliminated from the Lower House of Parliament.

The meeting was attended by top leaders of the party, including its chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh, at the AICC Office in New Delhi. While all the top leaders were present during the party meet, sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi skipped the meeting.

Congress calls for key meeting

Following the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, the Congress party met on Friday, March 24, to chart out a strategy in view of the massive setback the party received ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for 2024. Notably, the members of the party who are in New Delhi were requested to attend the meeting physically, while the others may join online, via ZOOM.

“An emergency meeting of Steering Committee, PCC Presidents, CLP Leaders and National Heads of Frontal Organisations, Departments and Cells is scheduled to be held on March 24, 2023 at AICC Office, New Delhi at 1700 hrs, to discuss about the latest political developments,” the statement released by the Congress party read.

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."

Issuing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification saying, “Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”