Congress Likely To Postpone Election For President Post; To Hold Key CWC Meet On Aug 28

The Congress is likely to postpone elections to appoint a new president, presumably due to the Gandhi family travelling abroad and the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting from September 7. A decision on the final schedule to elect a new party president will be taken at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on August 28. Notably, Sonia Gandhi has been serving as the party's interim president since 2019, after her son, Rahul Gandhi stepped down following the Congress' second consecutive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, it was announced that the process to elect a new Congress president would be held from August 21 to September 20.

As per party sources, the party is likely to postpone its presidential election because leaders will be busy with 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', which will start on September 7. It is pertinent to mention here that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi is set to travel abroad for medical check-ups, along with both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"A virtual meeting of the CWC will be held on the 28th August, 2022 at 3:30 PM, to approve the exact schedule of dates for the election of the Congress President. Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting (sci)," Congress leader KC Venugopal informed in a tweet.

Ashok Gehlot bats for Rahul Gandhi as Congress president

The CWC will hold a virtual meeting on Sunday to approve the schedule of dates for the election of the Congress president. Sonia Gandhi will preside over the CWC meeting. Several leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have been publicly exhorting Rahul Gandhi to become party chief again.

After the Congress' announcement on electing a new president, Gehlot had, on Monday, urged Rahul Gandhi to accept the top party post once again. While addressing a press briefing, Gehlot had said, "If Rahul Gandhi does not become the party president, it will be a disappointment for party workers across the country. He should understand the sentiments of Congress workers and accept this post."

However, uncertainty and suspense continue on the issue. Several party insiders say Rahul Gandhi is persisting with his stance that he will not be AICC president.