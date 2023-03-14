Congress-linked Cleric Stokes Controversy Over Muslim Rashtra Remark, FIR Registered

Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, a cleric linked to the Congress, stoked controversy after he said Muslim men could ask for a separate Muslim Rashtra. "People talking about Hindu Rashtra should be investigated. There should be trial conducted against the traitors or else I fear that a day might come when Hindu Rashtra will create hatred and to such an extent that one day, Muslim men will step up and ask for a Muslim Rashtra," said Tauqeer Raza, National President of Ittehad-e-Millat Council. An FIR was lodged against him in Moradabad for making the inflammatory remarks.

‘Should be taken to task’

Demanding strict action against people making such statements, Anila Singh of BJP said, “People who try to divide us should be taken to task. Court should take strong action against them.”

Islamic scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali said, “These are absolutely inflammatory and unacceptable statements. We are a secular democratic republic and so we will remain, and these kinds of statements coming from very narrow thinking groups can cause unnecessary conflict within society. It sounds like an instigation. Such kind of statements have to be condemned and I stand to condemn it.”

(Image: ANI)