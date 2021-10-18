Congress Links J&K Terror To Taliban Blowback; Questions Utility Of Scrapping Article 370

Amid the spate of targeted killings by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party on Monday questioned the Centre over its rationale for abrogating Article 370. Speaking to the media, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill blamed the increase in terror attacks on the failure of the BJP government. Mocking the saffron party for its commitment to resettle Kashmiri Pandits in J&K, he claimed that policies such as demonetisation and the abrogation of Article 370 had resulted in them fleeing the Kashmir Valley.

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill remarked, "The sudden spurt in terrorist attacks should be a wake-up call for the BJP government. The failure of the BJP administration is the biggest attack on national security. Second, the Union Home Minister should answer whether the rise in terrorism is the result of demonetisation and Article 370 abrogation. BJP had shown dreams that they will settle people in the Valley. Today, the people who were settled in the Valley are running away. BJP's policies such as demonetisation and Article 370 abrogation are policies to make people run away."

Sudden spike in terror attacks in J&K should not be brushed under carpet with usual broom of jingoism by BJP Govt- Attack on non-locals,fleeing of Kashmiri Pandits/Sikh families from valley,freezing of democratic election process r not signs of Vikas as promised by Jumla Sarkar! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) October 18, 2021

Weighing on the violence in J&K, Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "It's been two months since the Taliban captured Afghanistan. Kabul fell on 15th August 2021. Ever since then, every radical and extremist outfit not only in South Asia but across the larger Middle Eastern region has been emboldened by this takeover. The blowback that we are seeing in Jammu and Kashmir should have been anticipated and expected after the rise of the Taliban in Afghanistan. And therefore, under those circumstances, it is essential for the government to go back to the drawing board. Because there is a pattern of what is happening across South Asia."

"The pattern is the targeted killings of people who are not of Jammu and Kashmir domicile in Jammu and Kashmir, the persecution of Kashmiri Pandits and what remains of them, the attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh and of course, the heavy infiltration as evidenced by the fact that there is an encounter which has continued for over 9 days in J&K in the Poonch region. So, these are not stray strands in the wind. This needs to be seen holistically. Therefore, under those circumstances, the government of India would be well advised if they do prepare a very very serious national security strategy," the former Union Minister added.

Spate of killings rock J&K

Targeted killings have rocked J&K in the last few weeks after terrorists killed Makhan Lal Bindroo who owned a popular pharmacy in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, on October 5. On the same day, Virender Paswan, a street food vendor hailing from Bhagalpur in Bihar and Mohammad Shafi, a taxi driver were also shot dead by terrorists. This was followed by another gruesome incident on October 7 when Supinder Kaur, the principal of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in Srinagar and teacher Deepak Chand were gunned down.

On October 16, street vendor Arbind Kumar Sah and carpenter Sagir Ahmad fell prey to separate attacks by terrorists. Meanwhile, terrorists barged into a house at rented accommodation of migrant workers at Laran Gangipora Wanpoh in Kulgam a day later, opened fire indiscriminately and killed migrant workers Raja Rishidev and Yogendra Rishidev. Overall, 11 civilians have been killed in terrorist attacks in J&K since the beginning of October.