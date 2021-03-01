Congress Links PM Modi's Vaccination To Election Campaign, Claims 'message In Everything'

In a controversial claim on Monday, the Congress party linked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vaccination to the election campaign in 4 states and one Union Territory. To buttress his point, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury highlighted that nurses from two poll-bound states were present during the PM's inoculation process. While acknowledging that this might be a mere coincidence, the senior Congress leader hinted that PM Modi might have had electoral considerations in mind. Elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, and West Bengal will be held in the March 27- April 29 period with the counting of votes scheduled on May 2.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "Narendra Modi is a good communicator. He sends a message in everything that he does. When I saw his vaccination image, I saw that he wore a Gamcha and took help from nurses hailing from Kerala and Tamil Nadu. It is a coincidence that elections are being held in three states and Modi's vaccination is linked to these three states. I am not saying it is being done deliberately. It seems as there are electoral considerations in vaccination too. If he had Sri Aurobindo's prayer beads in one hand and Geetanjali in the other hand, then all the 5 states in which elections are being held would be included."

Read: IN PICS: Phase 2 Of COVID-19 Vaccine Drive Begins In India; PM Modi, VP Naidu Get 1st Jab

In PM's inoculation visuals, there was 'gamcha' (Assam), & nurses who vaccinated him were from Kerala & Puducherry. Coincidentally, there're elections in these states. It would've been 5 states had he also carried Rishi Aurobindo's photo & Geetanjali: Congress' Adhir Chowdhury — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

2nd COVID-19 vaccination phase commences

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of COVISHIELD and COVAXIN. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 percent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.

Countering the charge that COVAXIN was approved hastily, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has made it clear that all the recipients of this vaccine will be tracked and monitored as if they are in clinical trial mode. On January 16, PM Modi launched the pan-India rollout of the novel coronavirus vaccination drive via video conferencing whereby the healthcare and frontline workers would get vaccinated in the first phase. Marking the commencement of the second phase of the inoculation drive earlier in the day, the PM was administered the first dose of COVAXIN by Puducherry nurse V Niveda while nurse Rosamma Anil hailing from Kerala was present on this occasion.

He will be given the second dose 28 days later. All persons aged above 60 and those above 45 with comorbidities are eligible to get themselves vaccinated by registering on the Co-Win portal. So far, 1,35,61,208 beneficiaries have been inoculated out of which 24,19,557 persons have been administered the second dose of the vaccine too.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Read: Vice President Naidu Gets First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares News On Twitter