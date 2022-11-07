Congress Makes A Big Claim After Bengaluru Court Orders A Block On Its Twitter Handle

After a court in Bengaluru ordered the blocking of the Twitter handles of the Congress party and Bharat Jodo Yatra for alleged copyright infringement, the grand old party made a big claim on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Congress claimed that it came to know about the adverse order, for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ in its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ promotion videos, through social media.

"We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received. We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal," said the party on the microblogging site.

We have read on social media about an adverse order from a Bengaluru court against INC & BJY SM handles.



We were neither made aware of nor present at court proceedings. No copy of the order has been received.



We are pursuing all the legal remedies at our disposal. — Congress (@INCIndia) November 7, 2022

Bengaluru Court blocks Congress & Bharat Jodo Twitter Account

A Bangalore court on Monday directed Twitter Inc to temporarily block accounts of Congress party days after the police registered a copyright infringement case against senior party leaders Rahul Gandhi, Supriya Shrinate and Jairam Ramesh for alleged unauthorised usage of music from Kannada film ‘KGF-2’ in its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ promotion videos.

The case was lodged after music label MRT Music filed a complaint and had said that the illegal synchronising of the sound recording amounts to an offence under Section 63 of the Copyrights Act.

Hearing the case, the court in its order stated, "Plaintiff has specifically produced CD showing the side by side file i.e., the original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronized version. These prima facie materials available before this court at this stage establishes that if the same is encouraged plaintiff who is in the business of acquiring cinematography films, songs, music albums etc., will be put to irreparable injury and further same leads to encouraging piracy at large."

The court restrained Congress from "unauthorizedly and illegally" using the copyrighted property of MRT Music till the next date of hearing. It also directed the microblogging platform Twitter to take down three links that carry KGF 2 songs and block handles of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra.