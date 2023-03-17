Congress Makes A Big Claim Over Yediyurappa's Retirement; Says 'he Was Forced To...'

Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge on Friday slammed BJP over former Chief Minister of the state BS Yediyurappa's retirement by claiming that Yediyurappa didn't retire, but he was forced to retire from politics. The latest comment from Congress has heated up the political battle in the state, which is bound to go to polls in the coming months.

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Kharge said that the former CM was forced to retire by the BJP in order to make the party BSY-free.

'BJP has no credible face in the state'

Kharge fired the charge by saying, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a public rally was asking people of the state to vote for BJP on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face in presence of the Chief Minister of the state. This shows that they have no credible face in Karnataka and this is the reason they have joined hands with Yediyurappa for the upcoming elections.

Kharge's latest remark has miffed the Karnataka BJP and has sparked a verbal spat between the two political parties in the state. The fresh political tussle has raised the temperature of the political battle of Karnataka ahead of polls.

Notably, three days before he turned 80 on February 27, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa bid adieu to the Karnataka legislative assembly, thereby drawing the curtains on a 40-year career as a legislator. His career witnessed him being the lone BJP MLA in the state leading the party to its first government in the state. He was at the helm in the year 2019 when the BJP seized power for a second term at the Centre.

A four times CM of Karnataka was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time in July 2019, after the government led by the then CM HD Kumaraswamy lost its majority in the assembly with the resignation of 17 MLAs. Yediyurappa took oath as the chief minister and proved his majority, followed by winning 12 out of 15 seats in the by-elections under his leadership.

However, Yediyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister in July 2021 and was succeeded by his protege, Basavaraj Bommai, the current CM of the state.

Over the past year, the former chief minister has signaled that he won’t be fighting another assembly election, but he has cleared the air that he wasn’t hanging up his boots and will be active in politics.