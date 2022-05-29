Congress Makes Big Charges Against Punjab Govt, Calls Moosewala's Death 'political Murder'

After Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa, the Punjab Congress on Sunday slammed the state police, the DGP, and Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the horrifying murder, demanding an investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the case.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "A very sad incident happened in Punjab today. Sidhu Moosewala was a great politician, he always talked in favour of Punjab. There was a one-sided pc by DGP Punjab. His 4 security personnel were withdrawn by the AAP govt. I spoke to Sidhu Moosewala's father this morning at 8 am. He expressed his concern for his safety. He told that he was left with 2 security guards. We demand a sitting judge enquiry or an NIA investigation in this case. It was a political murder."

"The state govt is busy doing PR exercises in Punjab. They are just trying to target the Congress leaders. A case should be registered against the police officials as well. DGP should be sacked from his post," Warring added.

Three-member SIT constituted to probe Moosewala's murder

In latest update, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Bathinda Range Pardeep Yadav constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the investigation of Moosewala's murder. The SIT members include SP investigation Mansa Dharamveer Singh, DSP Investigation Bathinda Vishawajeet Singh and in-charge CIA Mansa Prithipal Singh.

CM Bhagwant Mann assures action against killers

Earlier, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that he was deeply saddened and shocked by the incident. Taking to Twitter, the Aam Aadmi Party leader while expressing condolence to the family of the deceased, promised that no miscreants involved in the incident will be spared. "I appeal to all to stay calm," the CM wrote in the post.

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also assured that the killers of Moosewala will get the harshest punishment. He said, "The murder of Sidhu Musewala is very sad and shocking. I just spoke to Punjab CM Man Sahib. The culprits will be given the harshest punishment. I request everyone to keep calm and maintain peace. May God rest his soul."