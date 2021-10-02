Congress Makes Changes In Chhattisgarh Unit, Appoints Chiefs Of Four Districts

Amid the tussle for the Chief Ministership between Bhupesh Baghel and TS Deo, Congress on Saturday made some major changes in the Chhattisgarh unit. The Congress party has changed the Vice Presidents and General Secretaries as well as the Head of the Communication Department of Chattisgarh. The party has apart from this, appointed Presidents of four districts of Chhattisgarh- Bhilai city, Korba Rural, Bilaspur City, and Janjgir Champa.

Vice President

Arun Singhania (in place of Girish Devangan)

PP Khunte (in place of Atal Srivastava)

Ambika Markam (in place of Padma Manhar)

Vani Rao ( in place of Padma Manhar)

General Secretaries

Vasudev Yadav (in place of Dwarika Prasad Yadav)

Amarjeet Chawla (in place of Uttam Vasudev)

Sumitra Dhritlahre (in place of Pankaj Sharma)

Head of the Communication Department

Sushil Anand Shukla (in place of Shailesh Nitin Trivedi)

DCC Presidents

Mukesh Chandrakar- Bhilai City

Surendra Jaiswal- Korba Rural

Vijay Pandey- Bilaspur City

Raghavendra Singh- Janjgir Champa

'No change in CM': Bhupesh Baghel

When asked about the air around the change in leadership in Chhattisgarh, Bhupesh Baghel tried to wave off the question with an awkward laugh. "Where do you get such news from? There's no such thing as is being continuously reported." The CM quickly added, "Next question please." The statement of Bhupesh Baghel's came hours after Republic reported that Congress High Command has decided to change the CM during the upcoming Navratri festival. Meanwhile, the AICC released a notification earlier in the day that read," Hon'ble Congress President has appointed Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister Chhattisgarh as AICC senior observer for the ensuing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, with immediate effect."

Meanwhile, 23 Chhattisgarh MLAs are currently in Delhi to support incumbent CM Bhupesh Baghel against Health minister TS Singh Deo's bid to pique him. 3 MLAs - Kunwar Singh Nishad, Laxmi Dhruv, Vinay Bhagat left Raipur in the morning to Delhi to add to Baghel's support. Several MLAs from Deo's camp are also in Delhi seeking change in chief ministership.

The Chhattisgarh crisis

In 2018 when Congress trumped the BJP winning 68 of 90 seats, there were four contenders for the post of Chief Minister- Bhupesh Baghel, TS Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, and Charandas Mahant. After much brainstorming, Congress narrowed it down to TS Deo and Bhupesh Baghel with Rahul Gandhi finally selecting Bhupesh Baghel for the top post. Sources said that Congress had agreed to divide the CM tenure between the two with each ruling 2.5 years. With Baghel now completing two-and-a-half years in his tenure, TS Singh Deo has already told Congress to hand over the top post to him within two months, as per the agreed formula. Baghel on the other hand has said that he would quit his post whenever either Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi tell him to do so. Ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake a 3-day tour of Bastar and Sarguja and decide on the tiff.