Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Avers 'India Heading Towards Sri Lanka Like Economic Crisis'

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, slammed the privatisation of public sector companies on Wednesday, April 6. He said, “Indian government decisions are likely to lead the country into a Sri Lanka like situation.”

“The inflation is continuously increasing across the country and the government is selling the public sector enterprises which indicate that in the coming time, and I fear, in the coming time our country will be in a situation like Sri Lanka,” Kharge said. “It is not right to compare India with other countries. There is a big difference in the income of the people of developed countries and that of Indians,” the Congress MP added while responding to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's argument on the price hike in petrol and diesel.

Talking about the UPA government era, Kharge stated, “Even during that period, despite the high price of crude oil in the international market, the UPA government controlled the price of petrol and diesel and gave relief to the public.”

Echoing Kharge, Congress MP Digvijay Singh tweeted in Hindi, “We don’t know in how many days, India’s situation will be that like Sri Lanka, but we need not worry about it as Hinduism is in danger.”

ना जाने कब कितने दिनों में भारत की भी श्रीलंका जैसी स्थिति ना हो जाए। हमें उसकी चिंता नहीं है

क्योंकि

“हिंदू धर्म ख़तरे में है जय श्री राम”



⁦@INCIndia⁩



श्रीलंका अपने GDP का 95% कर्ज ले चुका है और... - Bhupendra Gupta Agam | Facebook https://t.co/Zgt0GDJb7w — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 6, 2022

Singh also quoted the spokesperson for Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Bhupendra Gupta Agam’s post on Facebook, where he had stated, “Sri Lanka had taken a loan of 95% of its GDP and PM Modi has taken 83%. We are just 13 steps away from being the World leader.”

Sri Lanka financial crisis

Sri Lanka is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis, with food and fuel shortages affecting a substantial portion of the population. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the island nation's economy has been in free fall with no signs of recovery.

Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange crisis, which has hampered the country's ability to purchase food and fuel, resulting in power outages and prompting nationwide protests. Sri Lanka was forced to seek aid from friendly countries due to a shortage of basic products in the nation.

The state of emergency in Sri Lanka was withdrawn by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa late Tuesday night, with immediate effect. The President said in a gazette notification number 2274/10 that he has revoked the Emergency Rule Ordinance, which allowed security forces broad powers to quell any unrest in the country.