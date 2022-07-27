Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Calls Key Opposition Meet; Suspension Of MPs To Be Discussed

After the suspension of 19 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge has called for a key Opposition meeting at 9.30 AM today to discuss the suspension of members. Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to appeal to the speaker to revoke the suspension of the MPs.

"In a democracy, any cabinet minister in the knowledge of things can speak on it. There are times when other ministers answer if it gets inevitable. But here the government doesn't want a discussion on price rise. The meeting will take place at 9.30 am in my chamber. We will appeal to revoke the suspension of members," he said.

The senior Congress leader added, "The issues we are raising for the last 7 days like price rise, GST hike, all this is not in the interest of the people. Citizens are not able to live, which is why we are raising our voices continuously, but the government is not ready to discuss this. I met the Chairman and requested a date and time for this discussion."

19 MPs suspended from Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct'

After nearly a week of disrupted proceedings and ruckus, 19 MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha for 'misconduct' on Tuesday. The MPs were suspended from the Upper House of the Parliament for the remaining part of the week after they reached the well of the House protesting, demanding discussion on the issues of inflation and the recent GST rate hike.

The suspended MPs from Rajya Sabha are:-

Sushmita Dev, AITC

Mausam Noor, AITC

Shanta Chhetri, AITC

Dola Sen, AITC

Santanu Sen, AlTC

Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC

Nadimul Haque, AITC

Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

B Lingaiah Yadav, TRS

AA Rahim, CPI (M)

Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

S Kalyanasundaram, DMK

R Girranjan, DMK

NR Elango, DMK

V Sivadasan, CPI (M)

M Shanmugam, DMK

Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI

Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

Just a day ago, four MPs from Congress were suspended from the Lok Sabha. The MPs were suspended when even after continued warnings, they kept protesting and demanding discussion on the aforementioned issues.

The suspended MPs from Lok Sabha are:-

Manickam Tagore

Ramya Haridas

Jothimani

TN Prathapan

The first week of the Monsoon Session of Parliament that began on July 18 has witnessed continued disruption and adjournments, recording almost no business, as Opposition members, not just in Lok Sabha but also Rajya Sabha, demand a discussion on price rise, Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Agnipath scheme. The protests reached a crescendo on Tuesday after suspended MPs had reached the well of the House and hurled papers at the chair.