Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Clears Air Over Alliance With AIMIM; Calls It BJP's 'B-team'

Days after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had rejected the suggestion of a possible alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has also dismissed any possibility of an alliance with the party. Speaking to ANI on the same, Kharge also dubbed All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) as a 'B-team' of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Further confirming that Congress has not received any proposal of an alliance, he also said that the strategy for an alliance is decided within the party. The Congress leader also claimed that AIMIM is working at the behest of the BJP and said that there is a need to remain cautious of such parties which are trying to defeat secular parties.

Notably, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks came shortly after Shiv Sena also termed AIMIM a 'B team' of the BJP further rejecting a scope for an alliance. Speaking on the same, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday spoke to the media and rejected the chances of AIMIM's alliance with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). He further launched a fierce attack on the Owaisi's party and said that "those who bow before the grave of Aurangzeb cannot become Maharashtra's ideal."

Speaking to the media, he further added that AIMIM has a secret alliance with the BJP which was proven in Uttar Pradesh and the West Bengal elections. "The AIMIM is a 'B' team of the BJP and will remain so. The MVA is a three-party alliance and there is no room for a fourth partner," he added.

AIMIM willing to form an alliance in Maharashtra

Notably, the round of discussions came after AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel last week stated that the party is willing to form an alliance with the NCP and the Congress which are the constituents of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi-led government in Maharashtra.

Further stating that the Asaduddin Owaisi-led party is not BJP's "B team" as alleged by the mainstream parties, Jaleel said, "To prove the allegations wrong, I proposed state minister and NCP leader Rajesh Tope that we are ready for the alliance."

This came after Tope visited Jaleel at his residence after his mother's demise.

