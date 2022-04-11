Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge Quizzed By ED In The National Herald Corruption Case

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday in connection to the National Herald case, reported news agency ANI. The senior Congress leader was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear on Monday in regards to the ongoing investigation into the money laundering case of the National Herald.

As per that, Kharge's statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency federal agency requires to understand some key issues in the investigation.

This is in connection to a complaint filed in 2012 by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Subramaniam Swamy in a trial court alleging Congress leaders of being involved in cheating and breach of trust in the acquisition of Associated Journals Ltd by Young Indian Ltd (YIL). This came after transactions worth crores of rupees were done to YIL.

In addition to that, he had also alleged that YIL of taking over the assets of the National Herald in a "malicious manner" for gaining profit and its assets. Since then, the names of several key Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Congress treasurer Motilal Vora, general secretary Oscar Fernandes, journalist Suman Dubey and technocrat Sam Pitroda have surfaced in the case.

Earlier in February 2022, the Delhi High Court sought the responses of the Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi followed by the other accused in the case. A notice was sent by Justice Suresh Kait in regards to the plea filed by Swamy in 2012.

Image: PTI