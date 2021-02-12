Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge To Succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad As Leader Of Oppn In Rajya Sabha

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is set to replace Ghulam Nabi Azad as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, the party said on Friday. The Congress had written a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for appointing Kharge to the post of Opposition leader, which will fall vacant after Azad’s retirement as a Rajya Sabha member on February 15.

Azad is a member of the Upper House from Jammu and Kashmir, which does not have an Assembly currently after it was declared a Union Territory with the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Kharge, a senior Congress member from Karnataka, was the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019. The party could not retain the post in the Lower House last year as it fell short of the number of seats to claim the position.

READ | 'Those Who Know Me Well Got Emotional': Ghulam Nabi Azad Reacts To PM Modi's Gesture

PM Modi bids emotional farewell to Ghulam Nabi Azad

On February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bid a tearful adieu to outgoing MP Ghulam Nabi Azad. Modi broke down several times during his speech, as he recalled his close association with the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister

“At a personal level, I would request him to not consider that he is not in the House. My door is always open for all of you… I will always expect, and value, your views. I will not let you retire,” Modi said while bidding farewell. Azad also turned emotional during his response and said the BJP has always been part of “nationalist politics”, and he felt “proud” that he was a “Hindustani Muslim”.

READ | Teary-eyed PM Modi Recalls Ghulam Nabi Azad's Response To Terror Attack; 2006 Visuals Here

During his farewell speech to the Parliament, the Congress leader spoke about his 41 years of political journey and then said that he is among 'the fortunate ones who never went to Pakistan'.

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday bid farewell to four retiring members of the Upper House with Deputy Chairman Harivansh heaping lavish praise on the outgoing leader of the Opposition terming him a repository of rich experiences. The veteran Congress leader and Nazir Ahmed Laway (PDP) will retire on February 15 while the terms of Mir Mohammad Fayaz (PDP) and Shamsher Singh Manhas (BJP) will end on February 10.

READ | Ghulam Nabi Azad Bids Emotional Farewell To Rajya Sabha; Extolls India Over Pakistan

READ | After PM Modi's Farewell, Athawale Tells Outgoing Azad 'will Bring You Back If Cong Won't'