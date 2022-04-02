Congress' Manickam Tagore Accuses Centre Of 'misusing CBI' After CJI's Credibility Remarks

After CJI NV Ramana's remark on Saturday about Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) credibility having come under public scrutiny, Congress MP Manickam Tagore piggybacked and said that BJP is 'misusing CBI' and the central agency has lost all its independent views.

The Congress leader, an MP from Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, while talking to ANI said, "CJI spoke the truth, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is controlling CBI; it has lost all its independent views; govt is misusing CBI, ED... Amit Shah should listen to CJI."

CJI Ramana's remarks on CBI

The Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, addressing a gathering on Saturday while delivering the 19th D P Kohli Memorial Lecture on ‘Democracy: Role and Responsibilities of Investigative Agencies’, said that the CBI in the initial phase possessed immense trust of the public to the extent that the investigation agency was flooded with requests for transfer of investigation from the state police to the CBI, whenever the seekers of justice doubted the impartiality or merit of the state. However with the passage of time, as it happens with every other institution, the credibility of the CBI has come under public scrutiny, the CJI stated.

CJI NV Ramana said, "But with the passage of time, like every other institution of repute, the CBI has also come under deep public scrutiny. Its actions and inactions have raised questions regarding its credibility in some cases… There is an immediate requirement for the creation of an independent umbrella institution, so as to bring various agencies like the CBI, SFIO, ED, etc. under one roof. This body is required to be created under a statute, clearly defining its powers, functions and jurisdictions,” he said, adding that “such a law will also lead to much needed legislative oversight.”

CJI's comments on the policing system

Commenting on the reasons behind people not going to the police in difficult times, CJI Ramana stated that it is because the image of the police has been maligned by allegations of corruption, police excesses, biased behaviour and working hand in glove with the political class.

Pointing towards the lack of adequate attention given to the issues faced by the policing system, CJI Ramana cited that various studies have been done to suggest measures for reforming the system. He said, "There have been several studies including by the National Police Commission, Julio Ribeiro committee, Padmanabhaiah committee and Malimath committee on police reforms. They mainly examined the issues concerning the autonomy from the political interference in police organisations, however, negligible attention was given towards the living and working conditions of subordinate staff and officers. They also neglected police accountability with respect to human rights violations. These gaps need to be filled."

Image: ANI