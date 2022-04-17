Congress' Manickam Tagore Denies Coalition Talks With TRS Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Congress MP Manickam Tagore denied rumors of a coalition with Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the state's incumbent party, claiming that the party will not budge from its commitment to defend the state from TRS and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This comes as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi prepares to visit Telangana in May.

“The rumors of Congress coalition with TRS are totally false. Congress would not move back an inch from our commitment to save Telangana from TRS & BJP. Let this be crystal clear to those spreading rumours! Let’s prepare for the 6th May Warrangal rally @INCTelangana,” said a tweet from the leader.

Let’s prepare for 6 th May Warrangal rally 💪🏻@INCTelangana — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) April 17, 2022

Rahul Gandh will be in Telangana on May 6 and 7 to attend a 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal. Rahul Gandhi is expected to give assurances to farmers at the 'Kisan Sangarsh Sabha' in Warangal.

Speaking to reporters, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Anumula Revanth Reddy and MP Revanth Reddy said, “Rahul Gandhi is going to come to Telangana’s Warangal district on May 6 and 7. The main issue is the farmers. Farmers are in distress in the state. The state government is not buying the farmers’ crops, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao promised to waive off farmers’ loans but hasn’t done anything and that is why Congress is going to hold a ‘Kisan Sangarsh Sabha’ in Warangal.”

Revanth Reddy’s allegations on BJP and TRS

MP Revanth Reddy further said that both the BJP and the TRS were implicated in and hatching a conspiracy from within. He stated, “Both PM Modi and KCR are one. Both of them are being opposed by Congress. Congress also brought up the plight of farmers in Parliament. PM Modi, on the other hand, did not pay attention to him. Congress brought up the problem in the assembly as well, but no one seemed to care. Congress has now decided to take this issue to Parliament from the road. We will take to the streets to raise awareness about issues affecting farmers and to protest the state and central government.”

According to the Congress MP, it is the state and federal governments' responsibility to ensure that farmers' harvests do not go to waste by purchasing them. On this problem, PM Modi and the KCR government are blaming each other. As a result, the farmers' situation is gradually deteriorating.